DPM arrives in Johor for a day visit

JOHOR BARU: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived here for a day visit to Johor today.

On arrival at the Senai International Airport at 9.55 am, the deputy prime minister was welcomed by the state’s executive councillors, including the Women Development and Tourism Committee chairman Liow Cai Tung.

This is Dr Wan Azizah’s first official visit to the state after being appointed as the deputy prime minister on May 21 last year following the Pakatan Harapan victory in the last general election.

Among her programmes in Johor this morning were to meet with Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian at his official residence in Saujana before opening the state-level ‘Santuni Rakyat’ programme at the Angsana Mall.

In the afternoon, she is also scheduled to have an audience with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Istana Bukit Serene and to open the new Johor Bahru MP Office in Taman Larkin Idaman. — Bernama