KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the government is encouraging young people and retirees to volunteer at hospitals or any other organisation, just to bring some joy to the target groups.

She said that the relevant parties including hospitals should do their part by providing the support needed to enable the volunteers to carry out their tasks and to bring some cheer to others.

“I urge hospitals and staff to give full cooperation to these volunteers and support their efforts in helping others,“ she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said this at the Ampang Hospital Volunteers Charity Dinner in conjunction with the 10th anniversary of the Ampang Hospital Volunteers Society here last night.

Meanwhile, asked by reporters about the Barisan Nasional’s victory in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary by-election yesterday, Dr Wan Azizah said all parties should contribute to the well-being of the people.

“All races in our country need to be together and think of policies that can advance the nation,“ she said. — Bernama