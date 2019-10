KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has congratulated United Kingdom-based Malaysian scientist, Dr Serena Nik-Zainal (pix) on her achievement at being conferred the 2019 Dr Josef Steiner Cancer Research Award.

‘’Congratulations to Dr Serena Nik Zainal who won the “The Dr. Josef Steiner Cancer Research Prize 2019”.

“She is the daughter of the national figure in medicine, the late Datuk Dr Nik Zainal Abidin Nik Abdul Rahman,” said the Deputy Prime Minister in her Twitter page, today.

The media reported that Dr Serena had won the award at the University of Bern in Switzerland on Friday, on her success in conducting a study to speed up the holistic interpretation of the cancer genom.

Dr Serena was a medical graduate at the University of Cambridge’s Cancer Research Unit under the sponsorship of Petronas. — Bernama