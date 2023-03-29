DPM: Dewan Rakyat members to undergo health examination once a year

KUALA LUMPUR: All members of Dewan Rakyat, from both the government and the opposition, will have to undergo a health check once a year starting from the next session of the Dewan Rakyat in May.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the matter was among the items decided in the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS) Cabinet Committee meeting which he chaired today.

“The committee has recommended that health checks be held once a year, when the Dewan Rakyat session is held at Parliament Building. I myself will appear with my fellow ministers to volunteer for our health check to be done.

“This is after taking into account the fact that a total of nine elected representatives comprising MPs and assemblymen who died while serving in 2018 to 2020, due to non-communicable diseases such as kidney complications and heart attacks,“ he said.

He said this in a press conference which was also attended by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa at the Parliament building, here today.

Ahmad Zahid said that members of the Senate may also be considered to do so.