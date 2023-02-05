DPM: Efficient public transport will reduce traffic congestion

PUTRAJAYA: Public transport services must be used efficiently to reduce traffic congestion in city centres, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said this includes suggestions to local authorities to add the number of special routes for bus services and to expand the use of contra lanes in certain areas, especially around the Klang Valley.

“That means increased promotion of public transport use that will reduce cost, or are low-cost with more destination routes.

“Also, in terms of special lanes for buses, that will be expanded,” he said at a media conference after chairing the Cabinet Committee Meeting on Traffic Congestion (JKMKJR) No. 1/2023, which was also attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke, who is the chairman of its technical committee.

Ahmad Zahid said the Transport Ministry has taken a quick win approach and strategy towards solving traffic congestion, especially in the capital, without any additional allocation from the government.

The approach includes improving and expanding stage bus services, pedestrian access and facilities to bus or train stations and traffic management that prioritises public transport, he said.

Focus will also be placed on developing a sole integrated schedule information and management system for the Klang Valley, improving comfortable and safe bus stops with bus information systems, adding alternative public transport such as on-demand services, e-hailing and integration of bus and train transport modes, he added. - Bernama