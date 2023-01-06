DPM Fadillah visits port of Antwerp-Bruges

BRUSSELS: Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof visited the Port of Antwerp-Bruges International (PoABI) as part of his official visit to Belgium on Wednesday.

Situated 80km from the North Sea on the River Scheldt, PoABI is the second largest international container port in Europe and the 14th globally.

During the visit, Fadillah, who is also the Minister of Plantation and Commodities, was given a briefing on the port by its director, Stefan Cassimon.

It is to be noted that PoABI is a pioneer among sustainable ports.

Last year, Sarawak-based dry bulk shipping logistics services provider Hubline Bhd inked a Memorandum of Understanding with PoABI as the state is looking into building a new deep sea port for southern Sarawak in Tanjung Embang.

It was reported that Tanjung Embang would be developed by the ASSAR Group, the Sarawak state government’s wholly-owned investment holding company.

In October last year, the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk) also inked a cooperation agreement with PoABI to develop The Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC) in Manjung, Perak, involving a total investment of approximately RM72 billion over the next 25 years.

Spanning 9,307.7 hectares, LuMIC will be developed via a joint development company, with PKNPk holding a 51 per cent stake and PoABI 49 per cent. -Bernama