DPM from Sabah: BN to propose capable candidate - Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) will propose a capable deputy prime minister (DPM) candidate from the state in line with the proposal to create three such posts to represent Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, says Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He said the candidate for the position would focus on his duties in looking after matters related to the interests of the state and the people of Sabah, especially at the federal level.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) had proposed for a DPM to be appointed from Sabah before this, but said the promise had never been fulfilled despite being given the opportunity to govern the country after GE14.

“PH failed to deliver and only made empty promises. We will keep our promise and Sabah BN will prepare a DPM candidate who is of calibre and focused on his duties as a DPM,“ he said in a statement today.

On Sunday, (Oct 23) BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested that three deputy prime minister posts be established to represent Sabah, Sarawak and the Peninsula, if BN wins convincingly in GE15.

Ahmad Zahid said Sabah BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could propose the matter to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to be included in the GE15 manifesto for BN and GPS.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar said the appointment of the DPM from Sabah would also ensure that authority is given to Sabah to determine matters related to the interests of the people of the state.

“There is no point (in Sabah) having a DPM but there is no role and authority to determine development in Sabah,“ he said. - Bernama