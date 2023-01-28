DPM: Govt agrees to give allocation to improve police facilities in Sarawak

KUCHING: The federal government has agreed to give an allocation to the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters to improve police facilities in the state through the Deputy Prime Minister’s funds.

Without disclosing the total amount, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said nine police stations and quarters around Kuching alone would require an allocation of about RM500,000.

“We hope with the allocation under the Deputy Prime Minister’s funds, we can improve the police headquarters and stations in the state as soon as possible.

“I was given a mandate by the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to oversee the infrastructure in Sabah and Sarawak. That’s why I’m visiting the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters today to find out what needs to be done to improve police facilities in the state, especially those in rural areas,” he told reporters after the visit today.

Fadillah said information from the briefing given by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad earlier would also be shared with the relevant authorities at the federal level, such as the Economic Planning Unit, Finance Ministry and Home Ministry, to enable proper planning to be done.

He said several dilapidated police stations in need of major upgrades had also been identified namely in Matu Daro, Julau and Song.

“It’s our (government) responsibility to provide basic infrastructure for all. We also need to provide the same for the police personnel so as not to be accused of being unfair to them,” he added. - Bernama