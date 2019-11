KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has expressed her thankfulness at the statement of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who agreed to hand over the post of Prime Minister to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Alhamdulillah,” she said when met by reporters after launching the Malaysian Inspiration Fund (My Inspiration) at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here.

Wan Azizah, who is also Anwar’s wife, was asked to comment on an exclusive interview between Dr Mahathir with the Australian newspaper, The Sydney Morning Herald in Bangkok, Thailand recently.

Dr Mahathir was reported to be ready to hand over the post of Prime Minister to Anwar before the coming general election, without giving any date.

In another development, namely, on the decision of the sessions court today allowing the request of the prosecution to cancel two charges of having items linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) against Seremban State Assemblyman P. Gunasekaran, Wan Azizah said the government respected the decision of the court.

‘’That is a court decision, and we respect the decision,’’ he said.

Deputy public prosecutor Aslinda Ahad submitted the request before sessions judge Madihah Harullah.

Following the first and second charges prior to this, Gunasekaran was charged with having items linked to LTTE at his office and residence.

All the offences were allegedly committed at number 2844, Jalan SJ 3/6B, Taman Seremban Jaya and number 139, Kampung Baru Rahang, here, each at 9.58am and 11.50am, on Oct 10. — Bernama