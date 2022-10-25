DPM post: Power more important than post - Nanta

KUCHING: The power allocated for a deputy prime minister (DPM) is more important than that post given to a party leader, says Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

While welcoming the proposed creation of three DPM posts to represent Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, respectively, the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said the power to approve projects or certain allocations was more significant than the post itself.

“If there are to be three DPM posts, there must be certain portfolios given for effectiveness of the posts for the good of Sabah and Sarawak,” he said when met by reporters after attending the oath-taking ceremony for the political secretary to the Sarawak Premier, here, today.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, recently reportedly proposed the creation of three DPM posts to represent Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula if Barisan Nasional (BN) wins big in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

He said the appointment of three elected representatives to the posts would be included in BN’s GE15 manifesto.

The Election Commission has set Nov 19 for polling, Nov 15 for early voting and Nov 5 for nomination of candidates. - Bernama