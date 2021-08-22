DPM post subject to discussions between PN chairman and PM — Faizal Azumu (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The appointment of the Deputy Prime Minister is subject to discussions between Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said PN has left this entirely to the two leaders.

“We have not discussed on (DPM post), the cabinet, we leave all these to the PN chairman to decide and discuss with the Prime Minister,“ he said when met by reporters after the PN Supreme Leadership Council Meeting here today.

He said this in response to questions if there had been discussions in PN to appoint a DPM from among Bersatu leaders.

The meeting which lasted for about two hours and was chaired by Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president, was also attended by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Commenting on rumours that the DPM post would be filled by a leader from Bersatu, Ahmad Faizal said: “Alhamdulillah, thank you if the post is to be given to Bersatu, but what is important is that the cabinet comprises a team that is able to safe and get the country out of the crisis we are in (Covid-19).”

“This will be discussed between the chairman and the PM and I am confident the PM will make the right decision,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when asked if the new government is still the PN government, Ahmad Faizal said, “it is still the PN government.”

“To us (PN) this is the PN government, mathematically we have 77, our ally (Barisan Nasional) has 41, we believe we represent the PN government,“ he said.

Ahmad Faizal added that PN would give full support to the government to be formed by Ismail Sabri, as well as to its chairman, Muhyiddin.

“We will continue with our efforts to prepare PN for the general election (GE), the party machinery and cooperation between the component parties will be strengthened,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin in his Facebook post said, PN comprising 50 MPs and three independent MPs, would continue to be committed to supporting the government’s policies for the success of the National Recovery Plan to ensure the country’s survival and would make the people’s welfare a priority.

“The meeting also discussed at length the current political scenario and took note of all views from the component parties to strengthen political cooperation and make thorough preparations for the 15th general election (GE-15),“ he said.

Apart from Abdul Hadi, Muhyiddin said the meeting, which had the approval of the National Security Council (NSC), was also attended by STAR president Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee and Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai.

Also present were Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and representatives from component parties. — Bernama