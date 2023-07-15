DPM: Visit Malacca Year 2024, platform to improve quality of tourism products

KUALA LUMPUR: The Year Visit Malacca Year 2024 programme should be used as a platform to improve the quality and variety of tourism products and services available in the historic state, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

In this regard, he said continuous efforts involving local communities must be intensified and opportunities for collaboration between the private sector and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) should be created.

At the same time, Ahmad Zahid said efforts to preserve local cultural heritage for future generations should also be empowered.

“The Unity Government will continue to provide support and assistance to the Melaka state government to attract tourists, encourage them to stay longer here and drive initiatives to further boosts this industry.

“Take advantage of Visit Malacca Year 2024 to jointly transform the governance of tourism agencies to be more efficient, boost tourism projects, adopt the use of digital (platform) and increase human capital in all tourism sub-sectors that will advance the state,“ he said.

He said this at the launching ceremony of Visit Malacca Year 2024 at the Malaysia Tourism Centre (MaTiC) here yesterday, which was also attended by Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and the state Tourism, Heritage, Arts, and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman.

The promotional campaign will run at MaTiC until Sunday (July 16) with various activities to attract local and international visitors to the state. -Bernama