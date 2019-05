GENEVA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (pix) on Wednesday visited the Geneva Islamic Cultural Foundation and met its leadership.

Wan Azizah who is on a three-day working visit here since Tuesday to attend the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (DPDRR), was received by the Foundation’s Director Fahad A. Sefyan and Imam Noureddine Ferjani.

She spent 30 minutes at the premises which also comprise a mosque, library and classrooms, and were briefed by Sefyan on the Foundation’s activities.

Wan Azizah also visited the classrooms where children were taught Arabic and French languages, Al Quran recital and Islamic education.

The Foundation, inaugurated in 1978, plays a major role in promoting a better understanding of the values of Islam, as well as promoting better integration of Muslims in Geneva into Swiss society. — Bernama