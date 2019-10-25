DPP in SRC corruption trial, Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim called to the bar

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Suhaimi Ibrahim, one of the deputy public prosecutors in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s corruption trial involving SRC International Sdn Bhd, has been admitted to the High Court of Malaya as an advocate and solicitor.

Suhaimi, 61, who holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Malaya, was admitted and registered as an advocate and solicitor, during a proceeding before High Court Judge Datuk Nordin Hassan today.

Earlier in the proceeding, Datuk V. Sithambaram, the lead prosecutor in the SRC International trial, moved Suhaimi’s call and presented his background to the court.

Sithambaram said Suhaimi, who will retire from public service at the end of the year, was born on December 18, 1958, in Bukit Mertajam, Penang and was the eldest of eight children.

“The petitioner became greatly impressed with the manner of legal practitioners when he did his diploma at Universiti Teknologi Mara (previously known as Institut Teknologi Mara).

“However, upon completing his diploma, Suhaimi did not immediately proceed to enrol himself at law school, as he sought employment to ease the financial burden of his parents and help see his younger siblings through their education,“ Sithambaram said.

After joining the civil service, Suhaimi was appointed as the Road Transport Department’s prosecuting officer, and this enabled him to allow his interest in law to flourish.

He was appointed as a legal and judicial officer in 1989 after completing his law degree, Sithambaram said, adding that Suhaimi had served in multiple capacities, such as a magistrate and senior assistant registrar, and during his tenure as a deputy public prosecutor, was posted to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and to various other prosecution units throughout the country.

Looking jovial at his call today, Suhaimi said he was grateful to be able to continue his legal career, adding “I still have until December to finish up the SRC International trial”.

Several of his colleagues and former colleagues also turned up at the call, including fellow deputy public prosecutors in the SRC International trial, Manoj Kurup and Budiman Lutfi Mohamed.