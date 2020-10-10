DPP remanded for alleged RM345,000 bribery

PUTRAJAYA: A Deputy Public Prosecutor has been remanded for six days on suspicion of receiving a RM345,000 bribe as an inducement to settle a cheating case involving a land deal.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim issued the remand order after an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

According to a source from the MACC, the 50-year-old DPP was detained at the MACC headquarters here yesterday after turning up to give his statement.

The source said the suspect is believed to have received the bribe from an individual with the title ‘Datuk’ in 2016.

“At that time, the suspect was attached to the Attorney General’s Chambers here. He is now based in Selangor,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 (a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009. -Bernama