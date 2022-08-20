DPP wants Nhaveen’s case to go on despite bid to drop the case

PETALING JAYA: An application by defence lawyers for the Nhaveen murder case to be dropped was rejected by the prosecution, the High Court was told.

According to a report by FMT, the prosecution felt that the case must go on.

“We feel the court should decide based on the evidence tendered thus far,” deputy public prosecutor Amril Johari reportedly said.

Amril added that lead defence counsel Naran Singh had made a representation for the case to be dropped after their star witness T. Previin, 23, claimed he did not lodge a police report last year.

In the latest report dated May 22 last year, Previin claimed that about 20 people had beaten up Nhaveen. He named some of the accused and others involved in the melee on June 9, 2017.

Yesterday’s hearing was only about representation and decision made by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Nhaveen’s trial will resume on September 14 till 16 and Sept 19 to 23.

Five people are charged with murder in Nhaveen’s death. They are S Gopinaath, 30, J Ragesuthan, 22, S Gokulan, 22, and two other unnamed persons who were juveniles when the offence took place.