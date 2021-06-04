Dr Adham: 1.12 million individuals complete two-dose vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,122,420 individuals in Malaysia have completed the two-dose Covid-19 vaccination as of June 3, an increase of 7,736 compared with 1,114,684 reported on Wednesday.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba(pix) in a Twitter posting today said 2,208,016 individuals had received the first dose of the vaccine, bringing the number of doses administered in the country to 3,330,436, as of yesterday.

He said five states with the highest number of two-dose vaccinations are Selangor with 145,636 doses followed by Sarawak (116,399), Perak (105,302), Kuala Lumpur (101,249) and Johor (97,983).

The first phase of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, from February to April this year, involved 500,000 frontliners including healthcare personnel.

The second phase from April to August will involve 9.4 million people comprising senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities, while phase three, from May this year to February 2022 will involve those aged 18 and above, both citizens and non-citizens, totalling some 13.7 million.-Bernama