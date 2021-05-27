Dr Adham: 937,756 individuals complete two-dose vaccination as at May 26

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 937,756 individuals have completed two Covid-19 vaccine doses under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as at yesterday (May 26), said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham, in his tweet, said that 1,667,280 individuals had received the first dose, bringing the total number of Covid vaccine recipients in the country to 2,605,036.

He said that the five states with the highest number of people who have completed the two doses of vaccine were Selangor at 126,615 people, followed by Sarawak (92,390), Kuala Lumpur (90,552), Johor (83,751) and Perak (79,241).

As at yesterday, 46.6 percent or 11,314,494 individuals had registered to receive vaccine shots, with Selangor continuing to record the highest registrations at 3,003,753 people.

According to the immunisation programme, the first phase of the vaccination period, from February to April, involved 500,000 frontliners including healthcare workers.

The second phase, from April until August, involves 9.4 million senior citizens, at-risk individuals and persons with disabilities (PwD).

Meanwhile, the third phase, scheduled for May until February 2022, will involve those aged 18 and above, both Malaysians and foreigners, with a target of 13.7 million or more. — Bernama