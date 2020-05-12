Dr Adham Baba seeks open apology, RM30m from C4 Centre

PETALING JAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) is seeking an apology from the Center to Combat Corruption & Cronyism (C4 Centre) and for it to pay him RM30 million in damages within seven days for linking him to the ministry’s contract for supply of Covid-19 equipment.

Dr Adham’s lawyer, Nasser Yusof, of the legal firm, The Law Chambers of Fauzi & Nasser, went to the C4 Centre office here today to serve the notice, but found the premises closed and pasted it on the office door.

Nasser Yusof said he would proceed with legal action, by filing a suit against C4 Centre if it fails to meet the demands in the notice.

He said it was over C4 Centre’s action in publishing a press release, with the title ‘Health Minister Adham Baba Must Come Clean on MOF’s RM30 Million Procurement Scandal’ on its website https://c4center.org on May 11, which the minister claimed was defamatory and damaging to his reputation.

“My client is seeking RM30 million in damages, unconditional written apology, apology through social media, apology through media conference and should also be posted on the C4 Center website.

“He is also seeking C4 Center to retract the allegations and to stop issuing any statements on the matter, either verbally, through media statements, video or website posting,“ he told reporters, here today. - Bernama