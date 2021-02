PUTRAJAYA: After two days of getting his Covid-19 vaccine shot, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said he is in good health and on duty as usual at his office here, today.

In a posting on his Facebook page today, Dr Adham shared a picture of him with Ministry of Health (MOH) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah at his office.

“Alhamdulilah, we are in good health after 48 hours of getting the Covid-19 vaccine shot. We and all MOH staff will continue to fight and serve all Malaysians to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Together let’s play our part,” said Dr Adham.

Dr Adham, Mohd Shafiq, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and three frontliners received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot on Feb 25, at the Putrajaya Health Office in Precinct 11 here.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme started on Feb 24 with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin being the first individual to receive the vaccine, followed by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and four frontliners.

Themed “Protect Yourself, Protect All”, the programme was implemented in three phases, with Phase 1 from February to April 2021 for the frontliners involving 500,000 people.

Phase 2 which will take place from April to August will involve a group of senior citizens aged 65 and above, the high risk group and the disabled involving 9.4 million people, while Phase 3 from May this year to February 2022 are for the population aged 18 and above - Malaysians and non-citizens - with a target of over 13.7 million people.

The government’s approach through the immunisation programme is to ensure that at least 80 per cent of the population receive the vaccine by February 2022. -Bernama