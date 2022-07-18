Dr Adham: Malaysian Space Board to be fully launched early next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Space Board will be fully launched early next year to enforce the Malaysian Space Board Act 2022 (Act 834) which was gazetted on Jan 25.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the board would enact regulations related to the act that had been passed to regulate and develop the country’s space industry in accordance with international agreements.

“We will set up the Space Board on an interim basis next month (August) and would be chaired by the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti) secretary-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan, with members from relevant ministries and agencies.

“The board is responsible for advising the government on matters relating to the preparation for the implementation and administration of the act. This includes monitoring and evaluating the drafting of regulations as well as preparing appropriate guidelines and directives before they come into force in early 2023, “ he told a news conference after the opening of the International Geoscience and Remote Sensing Symposium (IGARSS) 2022 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

According to Dr Adham, Malaysia is one of the earliest Asean countries to have its own space board, the second after the Philippines.

He said that the jurisdiction of the board on space ranges from an altitude of 100 kilometres (km) from sea level to infinity.

“Currently, companies and industries are advised to register satellites or any space objects that have been launched through Mosti.

“Once the act comes into force, all space objects that have been launched previously are subject to Act 834 and must be registered within six months from the date the act comes into force,“ he said.

Dr Adham also said that having clear rules on the space act would allow the country to invite any operator who wanted to launch space objects in the country.

“If last month we launched the MEASAT-3d Satellite in French Guaina, South America, then after this we can launch space objects from within the country.

“Malaysia is suitable for the launch site of space objects because it is located near the equator where the launch of objects into space is closer at a lower cost,“ he said. — Bernama