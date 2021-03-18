Dr Adham, Mohd Zuki receive second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali have received their second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today.

Besides Dr Adham and Mohd Zuki, the Health Ministry’s (MOH) secretary-general Datuk Mohd Shafiq Abdullah together with three MOH frontline workers, namely Tawfik Adnan, a driver; public health assistant Farid Md Ithnin and Yusniza M Yusof, a nurse at the Precinct 11 Health Clinic also received their second dose of vaccine at the Putrajaya Health Clinic in Precinct 18 here.

The second shots were given 21 days after they had received their first dose of the vaccine on Feb 25.

“All vaccine recipients today have completed their Covid-19 vaccine dosage and receive the ‘My Covid-19 Vaccination’ badge as well as a digital certificate through the MySejahtera application,” the MOH said in a Facebook post today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin received his second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Putrajaya Health Clinic together with Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah and four MOH personnel.

Today is the 22nd day of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme since it started on Feb 24, and a total of 367,000 recipients have received their first dose of the vaccine as of yesterday. — Bernama