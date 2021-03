PUTRAJAYA: Pregnant women can take the Covid-19 vaccine but need to consult their doctors and specialists on the risks of the vaccination, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba. (pix)

“Getting the Covid-19 vaccine can be considered on a ‘case-by-case basis’ for those who are pregnant after consulting their doctors. Doctors need to discuss with them and consider the risks and benefits of the vaccination.

“Administering the Covid-19 vaccine can be considered if the benefits of the vaccination outweigh any risk to the recipient and foetus.

“The Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy can also be considered if the risk of exposure to the virus is high and difficult to avoid.”

Dr Adham said this at a press conference with Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, after attending the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) meeting, here, today.

On administering the vaccine to lactating mothers, he said there was no data showing that it could affect the breast milk.

“Therefore, if there is no contraindication of vaccination to mothers who are breastfeeding, the Covid-19 vaccine can be given to them,“ he said, adding that the Health Ministry encouraged breastfeeding.

Dr Adham said immunocompromised persons could be considered for Covid-19 vaccination if there were no contraindications of the vaccine.

“However, they need to be counselled on the lack of detailed information related to the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine if used on them.

“They may be unable to have sufficient immunity against Covid-19 compared to those who are healthy after vaccination,“ he added.

Dr Adham advised Malaysians to continue practising the new norms even after being vaccinated. -Bernama