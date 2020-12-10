Dr Adham under home quarantine until Dec 18

PUTRAJAYA: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) has been directed to undergo House Surveillance Order (HSO) until Dec 18.

Dr Adham said the order was issued after risk assessment carried out by Health Ministry found that he was in close contact with a private media personnel who came to his office last Saturday and was tested Covid-19 positive.

“Until the order ended, I will work from home including conducting virtual meetings and discussions,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

He said nobody is excluded from adhering to any order issued by the authority, especially relating to Covid-19.

“May we all can play our parts in curbing and fighting Covid-19. Pray that all goes well,” he said. — Bernama