Dr Afif’s position can only be filled by PKR candidate, says Chow

GEORGE TOWN: The position of state Agriculture and Agro-based Industry, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman vacated by executive councillor Dr Afif Bahardin yesterday, can only be filled by a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) candidate, according to Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

The Chief Minister said the state government would not accept candidates proposed by other parties.

“My statement before this was clear, in that I had asked the PKR leadership to submit a list of names to be decided on, to fill the vacated executive councillor’s position. I had asked for the list from PKR, not Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

“This is the status quo because the position is for PKR,” he told reporters after attending the closing of state-level celebrations of International Women’s Day 2020, here today.

Chow was commenting on the proposal by Penang Amanah chairman Dr Roslan Ahmad that Permatang Pasir assemblyman Muhammad Faiz Fadzil be appointed to fill the position vacated by Dr Afif.

The proposal had been made based on Amanah’s confidence in the abilities of Muhammad Faiz, as well as his professional background and experience.

Yesterday, Dr Afif, the assemblyman for Seberang Jaya, had announced his resignation as a state executive councillor.

Chow refused to comment on statements made by Dr Afif and the Penang PKR acting chairman Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik that the resignation had been tendered on the advice of the Chief Minister.

“I do not want to elaborate on the discussion because what is more important is its outcome. Many matters were discussed, and the outcome is that Dr Afif has resigned,” he said. - Bernama