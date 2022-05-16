Dr Afifi Al-Akiti’s resignation, a responsible act

IPOH: Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad described the resignation of Oxford University Islamic Centre lecturer, Datuk Dr Afifi Al-Akiti (pix) as the Orang Kaya Kaya Imam Paduka Tuan who is also the religious advisor of the Sultan of Perak as being responsible.

“Anyone who is in such a situation should place importance on the dignity of the Sultan in order to maintain the nobility of the Ruler and the institution of the palace.

“Our Sultan is the patron and head of the state’s Islamic religion, so of course, that must come first whether the incident happened or not, depending on the circumstances to determine it but more importantly, he has taken the responsibility not to cause Tuanku to be involved,“ he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the Hari Raya event organised by the Perak Malay Hawkers and Petty Traders Association here today.

Yesterday, the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah agreed to accept Dr. Afifi’s resignation from holding the title of Orang Kaya-Kaya Imam Paduka Tuan (Orang Besar Delapan) Perak.

Perak Senate Secretary Datuk Seri Ayob Hashim was reported to have said that Dr. Afifi had sent a letter on the same day, seeking the consent of Sultan Nazrin to resign from holding the title.

In a media statement issued, he said, Sultan Nazrin agreed to accept the application to be enforced yesterday.

Recently a video clip went viral showing a man who is said to be a religious figure and advisor to the Sultan was spotted at a nightclub. - Bernama