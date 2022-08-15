Dr Ahmad Azam sworn in as senator

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Negeri Sembilan PKR chairman Datuk Dr Ahmad Azam Hamzah (pix) took the oath of office as a senator at the Dewan Negara today.

He was sworn in before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

Dr Ahmad Azam has been re-elected for the senatorship by the Negeri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly for another term, from Aug 15, 2022 to Aug 14, 2025.

The Syarikat Avian Farm (M) Sdn Bhd acting vice-president, who hails from Kemaman, Terengganu, began participating actively in politics in 1998.

Dr Ahmad Azam who holds a PhD in Veterinary Medicine from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia, was Negeri Sembilan Pakatan Harapan election director in 2018.

Meanwhile, Rais in his speech at the swearing-in ceremony which was held before the question and answer session, reminded Dr Ahmad Azam to shoulder his responsibility with full dedication to bring a positive impact to all quarters, especially the Dewan Negara.

He also asked all senators to look into the 2020 Annual Report of the Special Committee on Corruption in an effort to make Malaysia a corruption-free nation. - Bernama