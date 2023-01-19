Dr Amin Senin appointed MPPK chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Former Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin has been appointed chairman of the National Education Advisory Council (MPPK) for 2023-2025.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said Amin’s vast experience in education, combined with the knowledge of other MPPK members would be invaluable in assisting the ministry to steer the country’s education sector by presenting ideas that can pave the way for reforms.

On Dec 15 last year, Fadhlina announced that the MPPK will be reactivated to contribute ideas and views to the Ministry of Education (MoE) in formulating and improving the direction of national education and continuity of the Malaysian Education Blueprint, which will end in 2025.

Fadhlina also appointed another eight committee members with experience, knowledge and expertise in education-related matters.

“Teachers’ workload is one of the issues that will be the main focus of the MPPK,” she told reporters after delivering her New Year mandate here today, adding that the council would then submit the best solutions to her for consideration. - Bernama