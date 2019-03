SHAH ALAM: Sementa assemblywoman Dr Daroyah Alwi (pix) today sworn in as the new Deputy Speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly.

She replaced Paya Jaras assemblyman, Mohd Khairuddin Othman, who vacated the post after he was appointed as state exco in charge of youth development, sports and human capital development portfolio.

Dr Daroyah, who is a two-term Sementa assemblywoman and former state exco, sworn in before State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim.

The swearing-in ceremony was held before the opening ceremony of the first meeting of the second term of the 14th Selangor Legislative Assembly, which was officiated by Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Also present at the ceremony were Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah and Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

Meanwhile, the newly-elected Zakaria Hanafi also sworn in as Semenyih assemblyman. — Bernama