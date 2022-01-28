‘Dr Ganja’ to enter defence on 36 drug-related charges

SHAH ALAM: A retired military captain known as Dr Ganja was ordered by the High Court here today to enter his defence on 39 drug-related charges under the Dangerous Drugs Act

Judicial Commissioner Julia Ibrahim made the decision after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Captain (R) Amiruddin @ Nadarajan Abdullah, 63, at the end of the prosecution case.

The court fixed April 7, 8, 13 and 18 for the hearing.

Amiruddin was charged with 16 counts of trafficking ganja (cannabis) weighing about 77.48 kilogrammes and 14.65 litres under Section 39B (1) (A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which is punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same Act, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

He was also charged with 18 counts of planting ganja plants under Section 6B (1) (a) of the same Act, which carries life imprisonment and whipping of at least six strokes, upon conviction.

Amiruddin also pleaded not guilty to four counts of possessing cannabis and one count of administering the drug into his body.

The offences were allegedly committed at a house in Kampung Delek Dalam, Klang at 12.30 pm on May 26, 2017.

A total of 17 prosecution witnesses testified in the trial, which began on April 8, 2019.

Deputy public prosecutor Aidatul Azura Zainal Abidin prosecuted while lawyers Ramkarpal Singh and Harshaan Zamani represented the accused. — Bernama