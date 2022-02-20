Dr Izani and wife test positive for Covid-19

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health Committee chairman, Dr Izani Husin was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

The confirmation was issued by his office on its official Facebook stating that Dr Izani, 59, is now being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital (HRPZ II) here, after he tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

“May Allah grant healing and ease in all of our affairs. Continue to adhere to the standard operation procedures (SOPs) set for our mutual benefit,” read the statement, yesterday.

Meanwhile, a post on the Facebook account of Dr Izani’s son, Shahid Izani, 32, said that his father and mother, Rosmaria Yusoff, also 59, are currently being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

“May Allah give strength to both ayah and umi who are being tested with Covid-19. They are now being treated at the ICU of HRPZ II. Let’s pray for ayah and umi,” he said.

-Bernama