Dr Kulanthayan, first M’sian to helm global road safety organisation

KUALA LUMPUR: Professor Dr Kulanthayan K.C. Mani, of the Department of Community Health, Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in Serdang, Selangor, has been announced as the new chair of the Board of Directors of Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety for a two-year term from 2022 to 2024.

UPM in a statement today said Kulanthayan, who has been a board member of the organisation since 2019, is the third person to chair the Alliance since its inception and the first from Asia, after Jeffrey Witte and Rochelle Sobel, both from the United States.

In his acceptance speech, he pledged to do his best towards achieving the target of 50 per cent reduction in the number deaths and injuries as set in the Global Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety 2021-2030.

He also called for action from all member countries to advocate to get their country leaders to attend the the High Level Meeting on Global Road Safety in New York, US, scheduled on June 30.

Kulanthayan graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Resource Economics from Universiti Pertanian Malaysia in 1995, followed by a Master of Science Degree in Science Degree in Transport Planning from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in 1997 and a Doctoral Degree in the field of Transport Engineering from Universiti Putra Malaysia in 2002.

In 2007, he obtained his Diploma in Traffic Safety from Lund University in Sweden.

Born in Kota Bharu, Kelantan, Kulanthayan, who is Prince Michael International Road Safety Award recipient in 2017, is a member of the National Road Safety Council of Malaysia (MKJR) since 2013 and a Road Safety Affiliate of the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) since 2020.

Meanwhile, the Global Alliance of Non-Governmental Organisations for Road Safety held its Seventh Global Meeting of NGOs Advocating for Road Safety and Road Victims in Budapest, Hungary, last March 23 and 24March. ― Bernama