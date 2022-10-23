Dr M and Anwar: Both need each other - Report

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are ideal partners for a final duet as they need each other to, once again, defeat BN in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15), according to political analysts.

However, one observer is of the opinion that the 97-year-old maverick would only be a liability to Pakatan Harapan due to his fading influence, Malaysiakini reports.

Speaking to Malaysiakini, Universiti Utara Malaysia’s academic Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani said Mahathir still has influence in Malay rural areas and the elderly still wants him, he can get votes from these groups.

“The only thing left to do now is for them (Anwar and Mahathir) to come together to compromise on a strategy, among other things,” he told Malaysiakini.

Echoing Azizuddin, Singapore Institute of International Affairs senior fellow Oh Ei Sun said it would be wishful thinking for Harapan to believe they could make significant inroads into Malay vote banks without the help of the nonagenarian.

While stressing the importance of the political relationship in vanquishing BN and PN, Oh foresees that Mahathir would still drag down PH’s non-Malay support.

Mahathir is a ‘deadweight’, but with a luring bait on the other end of the anchor,” he said.

Meanwhile, Universiti Malaya academic Awang Azman Awang Pawi, who told Malaysiakini that the elder statesperson would only be a liability to the Harapan as he no longer possesses the influence he once held in the political arena.

Awang Azman opined that it is Mahathir who needs Anwar, not the other way around.