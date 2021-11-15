Dr M assures non-Malays will not be sidelined

PETALING JAYA: Non-Malays in the country will not lose their opportunities should Pejuang become the government, its chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said.

In a statement, the two-time premier said Pejuang will adhere to all the liberal policies and privileges that Malaysia accords to the non-Malays.

“A Pejuang dominated government will uphold democratic principles and the rule of law while rejecting all kinds of abuses of power and corruption.

“This is our pledge. Supporting Pejuang is supporting Malaysia and Malaysians. While the Malays can hope to catch up, the others will not lose their places and opportunities.

“Pejuang will practise good governance with the objective of making Malaysia a developed country by 2030 or earlier,” the Langkawi MP said in a statement today.

However, Mahathir also pointed out that Pejuang is a Malay-based political party, and it will strive to propel Malays to approximately the same economic level as the non-Malays, particularly the Chinese.