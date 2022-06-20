Dr M: Bersatu never received RM1.3m ‘given’ to Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Former Bersatu chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said his former party did not receive RM1.3 million in donations, purportedly gifted to party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in 2018, Malaysiakini reports.

Mahathir said he was unaware of the veracity of the allegations against Muhyiddin.

However, Mahathir said that as the chairperson of Bersatu at the material time, the money didn’t reach the party treasurer.

Muhyiddin was alleged to have been paid RM1.3 million by Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) in three tranches in 2018 on June 4, July 4, and Aug 23.

Former UKSB administrative manager David Tan revealed this during the corruption trial against Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on June 17.

Tan testified that the company kept a ledger for its political donations. Apart from Muhyiddin and Zahid, the court heard that Khairy Jamaluddin, Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal dan Datuk Seri Anifah Aman were named in the ledger.

So far, only Muhyiddin and Anifah have denied receiving the money.