Dr M: I have recovered but not fully

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is still undergoing treatment and rehabilitation at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

A video of him speaking from his home was also shared via Dr Mahathir’s official Facebook page.

In the video, Dr Mahathir explains that he has “recovered but not fully”.

“I would like to inform everyone that I have recovered, not fully, and have been returning home during the day.

“I will then return to the hospital in the evening as there are still some procedures to be done,” he said.

The Pejuang chairperson – who will turn 97 in July – was admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up and further observation last Dec 16 and spent a week there before being discharged on Dec 23.

He was subsequently admitted to IJN for an elective procedure on Jan 7 and was discharged on Jan 13.