Dr M: ‘I will fight corruption as long as I can’

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has promised to fight against corruption for as long as he can.

In a Facebook video posted recently, he says that corruption has destroyed the nation and the people’s income have suffered because of it.

“There are some who say that voters are bored of listening to talks regarding corruption, that they want to talk about issues that affect their ‘rice bowl’ (income) however, the country’s widespread corruption will inevitably destroy their income,” he said

Dr Mahathir then brought up the many corruption scandals which the country has faced throughout recent years in which he expressed disappointment over billions which the government had could have gone to the nation’s well-being.

“For instance, the 1MDB issue which had incurred a debt of over RM 32 billion, with a yearly interest rate of RM 1.7 billion and the principal debt not being able to be paid off.

“Not only that, there was the Littoral Combat Ship scandal which involved RM 6 billion paid over a decade ago however no ships were completed in said project.

“Now we have the Self-Propelled Howitzer purchasing project scandal which involved RM854 million. Billions of ringgit the government had that could have been funnelled to the nation’s wellbeing by granting scholarships, building infrastructures... all gone due to corruption,” he added.

The incumbent Langkawi MP added that the effects have not been felt maybe due to the country’s high debt incurred, unless in terms of other factors such as the increasing cost of living.

“Maybe the nation has not felt the impact of corruption due to the high national debt incurred, unless in terms of other issues such as the rising cost of living -- costs of running a business, buying raw materials for construction and many other costs,” he said.

He then advised voters to understand that when these costs increase, so do the costs of other goods, eventually.

“But, voters have to realise that when these costs (cost of living) increase, businesses and corporations will eventually up their prices if the nation’s debt keeps on rising because of corruption and the inflation rates will keep on surging,” he said.

The former Prime Minister then mentioned the depreciating currency value, with the nation’s spending power to continuously drop.

Mahathir also said the issue of ‘halal/haram’ has been ignored, pointing out the recent illegal meat cartel case.

“It is not enough with the increasing living costs, but the question of halal haram have been forsaken by these corruptors, like with the illegal meat cartel brought up recently.

“I will continue to fight against thieves and corruptors to stifle their return to rule this country. As long as I am alive and capable, I will not let these thieves run this nation to ruin without a fight,” he concluded in the video.