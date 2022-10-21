Dr M: I worked with Anwar for country

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he did not meet Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in 2018 to further his own interests, as claimed by “some individuals”.

“For me, personal feelings, ego, and self-interest have no place in any struggle, especially when it is related to religion, race, and country,” he said in a video posted on his Facebook account today.

The Pejuang chairman also added that he is prepared to meet Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to explore the possibility of forming a political pact.

“I believe we have the same goals. If I have to make the first move, I will do it. Some will say I am shameless, but it does not affect me. To me, saving this country is the utmost priority than any other issues,“ he said.