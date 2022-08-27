Dr M: Malays can’t unite with those corrupted

PETALING JAYA: The Malay community has been urged to unite and lead the country towards a future that is free of corruption,Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) reportedly said today.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) chairman acknowledged the strength in Malay unity, as they make up 70% of the population but this means nothing when some of them are corrupt.

“They say that Malaysia needs to unite. We accept that being together gives us strength, but we cannot unite with those with no morals and principles, those who are selfish and corrupt. We cannot join them,” Dr Mahathir was quoted as saying.

He said GTA will only choose to work with responsible parties.

“GTA has succeeded in uniting Malays who are clean, those who prioritise the Malays, the nation and country,” the Pejuang chairman added.