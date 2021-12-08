Dr M: Najib appears to be a free man

PETALING JAYA: In what appears to be disagreeing with the stay of execution granted by the court today, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has claimed that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak could become the prime minister again.

In a blog post, Mahathir asked whether Najib would continue to be active in politics and contest in the next general election.

“If he is allowed to continue to be a member of the Dewan Rakyat (while waiting for his appeal to be heard), will he also be able to contest in the next General Election?

“If he wins and once again becomes a member of the Dewan Rakyat, could he become the prime minister as well?” the two-time premier asked.

If such a situation arises, Mahathir said Malaysia will set a new global record for having a convicted person becoming prime minister.

The Court of Appeal today allowed Najib’s application for a stay of execution while a notice of appeal was filed in the Federal Court.

A three-panel Court of Appeal bench headed by Justice Datuk Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil had earlier unanimously upheld the conviction and sentence of the Pekan MP on seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering related to RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

The Court of Appeal affirmed all factual and legal findings made by the trial judge, Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who handed down Najib’s sentence on July 28, 2020.

Former premier Najib faces the possibility of disqualification as a Member of Parliament if the sentence against him is upheld after the appeal.

In his immediate reaction, Najib maintained his innocence and said he did not know about the origins of the RM42 million that went into his accounts.