Dr M: Najib has made Malays condone corrupt practices

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has hit out at the Malays for condoning corrupt practices.

He blamed Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for changing the Malay community’s mindset on accepting corrupt practices.

“Previously, the Malays looked down on people who steal. They will be embarrassed if any family member is involved in criminal activities. However, they are not embarrassed now. Najib has changed their mindset,” Dr Mahathir wrote on his Facebook today.

He said the Malays are now comfortable kissing the hands of “crooks” as long as they get some rewards, either in the form of positions or cash.

Najib has been convicted on seven charges of abuse of power, money laundering and criminal breach of trust over SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million. He was sentenced to 12 years’ jail and fined RM210 million. The Federal Court is currently hearing his appeal. - Bernama