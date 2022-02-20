Dr M: Najib is nothing like Tun Abdul Razak

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has clarified that he “had to” constantly bring up Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s name to ensure that the sixth prime minister does not return to power.

In his second open letter to the Johor voters, Mahathir said he felt embarrassed for having to mention Najib repeatedly.

“Actually, I am very ashamed of Najib’s name, for he has shamed the country. Unfortunately, he doesn’t have any feeling of shame and even claims to be persecuted by others,“ he said in the letter on his Facebook page.

Dr Mahathir then pointed out that Najib was “nothing like his father”, Tun Abdul Razak, the nation’s second prime minister.

“Tun Razak was a principled nationalist who fought for the people, while Najib was involved with 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB),” Mahathir said.

He also added that even Najib’s brother, Tan Sri Nazir Razak, had approached him during the 1MDB scandal to ask him to ensure action was taken against those responsible for the loss in billions in funds.

“I will continue to speak up against him or anyone else who tries to destroy the country and cheat the rakyat,” he said.

Earlier this week, Mahathir, via his first open letter to Johor voters said the decision to call for the state election was the latest move by the “court cluster” to strengthen their position before the 15th general election (GE15).

Johor will go to the polls on March 12, with early voting taking place on March 8.