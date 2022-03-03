Dr M: Najib is wrong to claim public funds not used to pay 1MDB debts

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad took a swipe at Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today for saying that public funds are not being used to pay 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) debts, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“I find it amusing that Najib told the Dewan Rakyat that not a single sen of public funds has been used to repay 1MDB debts. He must be stupid,” he was quoted saying during his election campaign trail in Johor today.

“This is Najib... he does not want to pay off (his) debts and steals to add to the debts. This is why people are laughing at him.”

Yesterday, Najib has commented that not a single sen of public funds was used by the government to repay the principal amount of 1MDB debts.

Today, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz disputed Najib’s claim, saying that the sovereign wealth fund’s debts have yet to be settled because the country is still servicing the interest on those debts.

Meanwhile, former finance minister Lim Guan Eng urged Najib to apologise and retract his claim.