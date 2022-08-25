Dr M: Najib likely to get pardoned

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad believes that Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak is “highly likely” to receive a pardon at some point in the future, Malaysiakini reports.

“There is an English saying that says ‘justice delayed is justice denied’ which we can translate as ‘justice delayed is justice neglected’.

“Because Najib’s SRC International case took a very long time (four years). Many cases of theft, misuse of power and corruption involving political figures were delayed and not brought to court.

“Some criminals have even died. Delay in trials will result in justice being neglected,“ said the Langkawi MP who now heads Pejuang,” the Langkawi MP reportedly said.

On Tuesday, Najib was sent to Kajang prison after the Apex Court upheld the 12 years’ jail sentence and RM210 million fine on Najib for misappropriating RM42 million of SRC International funds.