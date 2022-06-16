Dr M: Najib says I’m irrelevant? That’s his opinion

PETALING JAYA: Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) has dismissed Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s claim that he is no longer relevant, saying the Pekan MP has a right to his opinion, FMT reports.

“I’m irrelevant? That’s his opinion. Other people may have other ideas.

“He has every right to regard everybody as irrelevant, that’s his opinion,” the former two-time prime minister was quoted saying at an event at the party headquarters in Putrajaya today.

The Langkawi MP was reportedly asked to comment on Najib’s address at the BN convention on June 1, during which he said that Pejuang’s failure to win any seats in the Johor state elections in March – despite Mahathir joining the campaign trail – meant the Langkawi MP was “no longer relevant”.