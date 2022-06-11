Dr M oldest candidate at 97, two 23-year-olds are youngest

KUALA LUMPUR: Peggy Chaw Zhi Ting and Muhammad Syahmi Suhaimi, both aged 23, are the youngest candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15) while Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at 97, was the oldest candidate when nominations closed yesterday.

Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) sponsor chairman Dr Mahathir will be defending the Langkawi parliamentary seat albeit under a different banner while independent candidate Chaw is contesting the Tenom parliamentary seat in Sabah and Muhammad Syahmi representing PH will be contesting for the Tambun Tulang state seat in Perlis.

Chaw will be involved in a five-cornered fight against Noorita Sual (PH), Jamawi Jaafar (BN), Ukim Buandi (Warisan) and Riduan Rubin (independent).

Muhammad Syahmi faces three other candidates in Tambun Tulang, namely Ismail Kasim (BN), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (PN) and Maton Din (Pejuang).

Dr Mahathir (Pejuang) will be facing Datuk Amirshah Siraj (BN), Mohd Suhaimi Abdullah (PN), Zabidi Yahya (PH) and Abd Kadir Sainudin (independent) in a five-cornered fight.

Another veteran politician in the field is Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, 85, from UMNO, the second oldest candidate, who submitted his nomination to contest the Gua Musang parliamentary seat.

The former finance minister and founder of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) will be engaged in a four-cornered fight against Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (PAS), Samsu Adabi Mamat (Pejuang) and Asharun Uji (PH). - Bernama