PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) are open to working with opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman said he was willing to cooperate with the Opposition leader, The Malaysian Insight reports.

“The question is will he work with me? I don’t think he wants to. I’m a very nice man,“ Dr Mahathir reportedly told a press conference today.