Dr M: Pejuang not endorsing anyone in Malacca polls

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air is not endorsing any candidates contesting in the Malacca elections, nor has it fielded any proxy candidates, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The Pejuang chairman said it has been made very clear that the party will sit out the state elections.

“It has come to my attention that certain parties are trying to link Pejuang and I to specific individuals who are contesting as independent candidates.

“I would like to stress once again, Pejuang and I do not support anyone in the Malacca elections, nor did we field a proxy candidate,” he said in a statement today.

Last month, the Langkawi MP also announced that Pejuang will not participate in the snap polls, adding that the party will also not endorse any candidates from the government or the opposition.

The Malacca elections on November 20 will see multi-cornered fights in all 28 seats.

Apart from Pakatan Harapan, Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional, two small parties – Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional, and a total of 22 independents – are also contesting.