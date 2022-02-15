Dr M: Pejuang to stop ‘court clusters’ and ‘kleptocrats’

PETALING JAYA: The Johor elections must not be taken lightly as it will have implications for the 15th general election, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

In an open letter to Johor voters, the Pejuang Chairman said the state polls were planned by a group known as “court cluster” and “kleptocrats” and it is “their” plan to strengthen their position in the states before heading into the 15th general election.

“Some voters said the court cluster and kleptocrats are not contesting the Johor polls.

“That is true, but those contesting on Umno and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) ticket will strengthen the court cluster and kleptocrats,“ he said.

The Langkawi MP then reminded the Rakyat, that in 2018, they had rejected Umno and BN for refusing to act against then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and for defending him.

“Today, they (Umno) are still defending kleptocrats.

“That is why my party, Pejuang, will join the Johor polls and will play our role to stop the kleptocrats and the court cluster from achieving their objectives,“ he said.

It was reported that Pejuang will contest in 42 out of Johor’s 56 state seats.

The polls have been set for March 12.