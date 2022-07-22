Dr M: Pejuang will only contest 40 Parliament seats

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) is expected to field its members for only 40 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15), Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said.

The two-time former premier said this as the party is still new and small and unable to win on its own to form a government.

According to newspaper Sinar Harian, the Pejuang chairman said that the remaining 80 parliamentary seats out of the 120-seat target by the party may be contested by Pejuang’s allies.

Barisan Pejuang is a coalition comprising of the party’s cooperation with various non-governmental organisations (NGO) and small-scale parties.

Dr Mahathir suggested that this would be similar to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s then component parties Parti Amanah Negara, DAP and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia also contesting the 14th general election using PKR’s flag and symbol, noting that such candidates still won despite not being PKR members.

“We believe NGO people, academics and professionals can be together with Pejuang and other small political parties to form an informal front to contest using one symbol and one flag (Pejuang),” he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.